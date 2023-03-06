Northern Kentucky ousts No. 1 seed Youngstown State 75-63

INDIANAPOLIS — Marques Warrick scored 22 points to lead No. 4 seed Northern Kentucky to a 75-63 victory over top-seeded Youngstown State on Monday night in the semifinal round of the Horizon League Tournament.
Adrian Nelson finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds to pace the Penguins (24-9). Dwayne Cohill added 16 points and Malek Green scored 10.
Warrick scored 16 points in the first half and Northern Kentucky had a 40-25 lead at intermission.
Northern Kentucky will play the winner of the other semifinal between third-seeded Cleveland State and No. 2 seed Milwaukee on Tuesday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.