Northern Kentucky ousts No. 1 seed Youngstown State 75-63

INDIANAPOLIS — Marques Warrick scored 22 points to lead No. 4 seed Northern Kentucky to a 75-63 victory over top-seeded Youngstown State on Monday night in the semifinal round of the Horizon League Tournament.

Warrick shot 7 for 19 from the floor (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Norse (21-12). Sam Vinson added 17 points and he and Warrick both had six rebounds. Xavier Rhodes pitched in with 12 points and three steals.