Oral Roberts wins Summit semifinal, runs win streak to 16

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Max Abmas scored 23 points to help top-seeded Oral Roberts hold off No. 5 seed St. Thomas (MN) 70-65 on Monday night in the semifinal round of the Summit League Tournament, upping the Golden Eagles’ win streak to 16. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Abmas added seven rebounds for Oral Roberts (29-4). Connor Vanover pitched in with 17 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks and three steals. Issac McBride scored 14.

Andrew Rohde led the fifth-seeded Tommies (19-14) with 23 points and three steals. Brooks Allen added 17 points and seven rebounds, while Parker Bjorklund posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Abmas scored 13 points in the second half and the Golden Eagles used an 11-0 run to overcome a 33-32 halftime deficit.

Oral Roberts will play the winner of the semifinal match-up between No. 3 seed North Dakota State and No. 2 seed South Dakota on Tuesday for the championship.

