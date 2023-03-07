Cal Baptist takes on Abilene Christian in WAC Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-16, 7-11 WAC) vs. Cal Baptist Lancers (16-15, 8-10 WAC) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal Baptist -1; over/under is 140 BOTTOM LINE: The Cal Baptist Lancers and Abilene Christian Wildcats square off in the WAC Tournament. The Lancers have gone 8-10 against WAC opponents, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. Cal Baptist is 2-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 7-11 in WAC play. Abilene Christian ranks ninth in the WAC allowing 71.2 points while holding opponents to 47.8% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taran Armstrong is shooting 44.9% and averaging 11.4 points for the Lancers. Reed Nottage is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Damien Daniels is averaging 8.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Ali Abdou Dibba is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 3-7, averaging 73.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 27.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article