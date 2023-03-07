Grambling plays in SWAC Tournament against the Bethune-Cookman

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (12-19, 8-10 SWAC) vs. Grambling Tigers (22-8, 15-3 SWAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Grambling Tigers and Bethune-Cookman Wildcats meet in the SWAC Tournament. The Tigers are 15-3 against SWAC opponents and 7-5 in non-conference play. Grambling is fourth in the SWAC scoring 68.4 points while shooting 45.0% from the field.

The Wildcats’ record in SWAC play is 8-10. Bethune-Cookman ranks second in the SWAC shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Christon is averaging 12.7 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Shawndarius Cowart is averaging 11.1 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Grambling.

Joe French is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 10.1 points. Zion Harmon is shooting 43.3% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 66.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article