Weber State tops Sac State 70-64 in Big Sky quarterfinal

BOISE, Idaho — Dillon Jones scored 18 points to lead Weber State to a 70-64 victory over Sacramento State on Monday night in the quarterfinal round of the Big Sky Conference Tournament.
Callum McRae finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists to pace the sixth-seeded Hornets (14-18). Zach Chappell added 14 points, while Akolda Mawein scored 10.
Cunningham scored 10 in the first half to lead Weber State to a 41-25 advantage at intermission.
___
