Vermont plays in America East Tournament against the Binghamton

Binghamton Bearcats (13-17, 8-8 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (21-10, 14-2 America East)
The Bearcats are 8-8 against America East teams. Binghamton ranks fourth in the America East with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Armon Harried averaging 4.9.
TOP PERFORMERS: Robin Duncan is averaging eight points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Catamounts. Dylan Penn is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Vermont.
Jacob Falko is averaging 13.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Bearcats. Dan Petcash is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Binghamton.
LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 10-0, averaging 80.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.
Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.