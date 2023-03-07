Vermont plays in America East Tournament against the Binghamton

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Binghamton Bearcats (13-17, 8-8 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (21-10, 14-2 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vermont -14; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Vermont Catamounts and Binghamton Bearcats meet in the America East Tournament. The Catamounts' record in America East games is 14-2, and their record is 7-8 against non-conference opponents. Vermont averages 72.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Bearcats are 8-8 against America East teams. Binghamton ranks fourth in the America East with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Armon Harried averaging 4.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robin Duncan is averaging eight points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Catamounts. Dylan Penn is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Vermont.

Jacob Falko is averaging 13.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Bearcats. Dan Petcash is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 10-0, averaging 80.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

