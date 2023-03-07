St. John's (NY) Red Storm face the Butler Bulldogs in Big East Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Butler Bulldogs (14-17, 6-14 Big East) vs. St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (17-14, 7-13 Big East) New York; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The St. John’s (NY) Red Storm play in the Big East Tournament against the Butler Bulldogs. The Red Storm’s record in Big East play is 7-13, and their record is 10-1 in non-conference games. St. John’s (NY) leads the Big East in rebounding, averaging 36.7 boards. Joel Soriano leads the Red Storm with 11.8 rebounds.

The Bulldogs are 6-14 in Big East play. Butler has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Jones averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc. Soriano is shooting 55.2% and averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games for St. John’s (NY).

Simas Lukosius is averaging 11.2 points for the Bulldogs. Jayden Taylor is averaging 12.3 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 37.6% over the last 10 games for Butler.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 77.5 points, 37.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 58.9 points, 25.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article