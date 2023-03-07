St. John's (NY) Red Storm face the Butler Bulldogs in Big East Tournament

Butler Bulldogs (14-17, 6-14 Big East) vs. St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (17-14, 7-13 Big East)
The Bulldogs are 6-14 in Big East play. Butler has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: David Jones averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc. Soriano is shooting 55.2% and averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games for St. John’s (NY).
Simas Lukosius is averaging 11.2 points for the Bulldogs. Jayden Taylor is averaging 12.3 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 37.6% over the last 10 games for Butler.
LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 77.5 points, 37.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.
Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 58.9 points, 25.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.