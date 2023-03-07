Smith helps Charleston beat Towson 77-72 in CAA semifinal

WASHINGTON — Reyne Smith scored 20 points to lead Charleston to a 77-72 victory over Towson on Monday night in the semifinal round of the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament.

Smith made 7 of 15 shots with four 3-pointers for the second-seeded Cougars (30-3), who picked up their seventh straight win and will play No. 4 seed UNC Wilmington in the championship game on Tuesday. The Seahawks beat top-seeded Hofstra 79-73 in overtime in the first semifinal.