Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers take on the Canisius Golden Griffins in MAAC Tournament

Canisius Golden Griffins (10-19, 8-12 MAAC) vs. Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (12-19, 8-12 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mount St. Mary's -1; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers play in the MAAC Tournament against the Canisius Golden Griffins. The Mountaineers' record in MAAC games is 8-12, and their record is 4-7 against non-conference opponents. Mount St. Mary's is 6-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Golden Griffins are 8-12 against MAAC teams. Canisius gives up 72.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Benjamin is averaging 15.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Mountaineers.

Jordan Henderson is scoring 13.8 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Golden Griffins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

