Washington Huskies and Colorado Buffaloes play in Pac-12 Tournament

Colorado Buffaloes (16-15, 8-12 Pac-12) vs. Washington Huskies (16-15, 8-12 Pac-12)
The Buffaloes are 8-12 against Pac-12 opponents. Colorado scores 69.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Keyon Menifield is averaging 10 points for the Huskies. Brooks is averaging 17.8 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington.
KJ Simpson is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 17.3 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 50.6% over the past 10 games for Colorado.
LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.
Buffaloes: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.