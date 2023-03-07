Washington Huskies and Colorado Buffaloes play in Pac-12 Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Colorado Buffaloes (16-15, 8-12 Pac-12) vs. Washington Huskies (16-15, 8-12 Pac-12) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Huskies play in the Pac-12 Tournament against the Colorado Buffaloes. The Huskies’ record in Pac-12 play is 8-12, and their record is 8-3 in non-conference play. Washington is fifth in the Pac-12 with 30.6 points per game in the paint led by Keion Brooks Jr. averaging 8.1.

The Buffaloes are 8-12 against Pac-12 opponents. Colorado scores 69.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyon Menifield is averaging 10 points for the Huskies. Brooks is averaging 17.8 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington.

KJ Simpson is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 17.3 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 50.6% over the past 10 games for Colorado.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Buffaloes: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article