CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners play in Big West Tournament against the CSU Northridge Matadors

CSU Northridge Matadors (7-24, 4-16 Big West) vs. CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-21, 6-14 Big West) Henderson, Nevada; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: CSU Bakersfield -1.5; over/under is 123.5 BOTTOM LINE: The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners play the CSU Northridge Matadors in the Big West Tournament. The Roadrunners’ record in Big West play is 6-14, and their record is 4-7 against non-conference opponents. CSU Bakersfield is sixth in the Big West shooting 33.6% from downtown, led by Marvin McGhee shooting 40.8% from 3-point range.

The Matadors’ record in Big West play is 4-16. CSU Northridge is ninth in the Big West shooting 32.4% from deep. Ethan Igbanugo paces the Matadors shooting 40% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antavion Collum is averaging 12.8 points for the Roadrunners. McGhee is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

Atin Wright is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Matadors. Igbanugo is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Matadors: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

