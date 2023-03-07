North Carolina Central Eagles take on the Delaware State Hornets in MEAC Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Delaware State Hornets (6-23, 4-10 MEAC) vs. North Carolina Central Eagles (17-11, 10-4 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The North Carolina Central Eagles play in the MEAC Tournament against the Delaware State Hornets. The Eagles are 10-4 against MEAC opponents and 7-7 in non-conference play. North Carolina Central has an 8-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hornets’ record in MEAC play is 4-10. Delaware State gives up 75.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Boone is averaging 7.2 points, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals for the Eagles.

Martez Robinson is averaging 11.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Hornets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

