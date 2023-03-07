Merrimack Warriors take on the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in NEC Championship

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (19-14, 10-6 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (17-16, 12-4 NEC)
The Knights are 10-6 in NEC play. Fairleigh Dickinson is 7-6 against opponents with a winning record.
TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Bennett is averaging 9.6 points, 3.4 assists and three steals for the Warriors. Jordan Minor is averaging 17.3 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 48.3% over the last 10 games for Merrimack.
Demetre Roberts is averaging 16.7 points and 4.2 assists for the Knights. Ansley Almonor is averaging 14.7 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.
LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 10-0, averaging 72.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 13.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.
Knights: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.