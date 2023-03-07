Boston College Eagles play in ACC Tournament against the Louisville Cardinals

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Louisville Cardinals (4-27, 2-18 ACC) vs. Boston College Eagles (15-16, 9-11 ACC) Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston College -6; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Boston College Eagles play in the ACC Tournament against the Louisville Cardinals. The Eagles are 9-11 against ACC opponents and 6-5 in non-conference play. Boston College is 5-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cardinals’ record in ACC play is 2-18. Louisville is 2-21 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makai Ashton-Langford is averaging 12.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Quinten Post is averaging 13.7 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 53.8% over the past 10 games for Boston College.

El Ellis is averaging 17.7 points and 4.3 assists for the Cardinals. Mike James is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

