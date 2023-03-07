BC beats Louisville without Post in ACC Tournament 1st round

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Makai Ashton-Langford scored 16 points and Jaeden Zachery added 15 points and eight assists to lead Boston College over Louisville 80-62 on Tuesday in the first round of the ACC Tournament despite playing without leading scorer and rebounder Quinten Post. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Boston College coach Earl Grant said Monday that Post was day-to-day after injuring an ankle in a loss to Georgia Tech in the regular-season finale. Post, a 7-footer who was voted the conference’s most improved player, didn’t dress for the game but the Eagles outscored the Cardinals by 21 in the second half to prevail.

Tenth-seeded Boston College (16-16) will play seventh-seeded North Carolina in the second round on Wednesday.

Prince Aligbe added 14 points and Devin McGlockton 11 for the Eagles.

El Ellis scored 16 points, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield 13 and JJ Traynor 12 for the 15th-seed Cardinals (4-28).

The Eagles outscored the Cardinals 18-6 over a nine-plus minute span to build a 63-51 lead with six minutes left after Mason Madsen scored five straight points. Boston College finished the final two minutes on a 11-2 run.

Boston College outrebounded the Cardinals 40-29, including 14-7 on the offensive boards for a 17-5 edge in second-chance points. The Eagles also had a 40-26 edge in the paint.

Louisville scored 10 straight points to tie it with 3 1/2 minutes left in the first half and completed the 19-6 run on a three-point play by Ellis and Huntley-Hatfield’s putback for a 34-31 lead at the break.

The Eagles won the regular-season meeting 75-65 on Jan. 25 with Post scoring 22 points to lead Boston College.

