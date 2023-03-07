Nebraska plays in Big Ten Tournament against the Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-21, 2-17 Big Ten) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-15, 9-11 Big Ten)
The Golden Gophers are 2-17 in Big Ten play. Minnesota is 5-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Keisei Tominaga averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Derrick Walker is shooting 55.4% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.
Ta’Lon Cooper is averaging 9.8 points and 6.1 assists for the Golden Gophers. Dawson Garcia is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.
Golden Gophers: 1-9, averaging 63.5 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.