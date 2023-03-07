Northwestern State meets New Orleans in Southland Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New Orleans Privateers (12-19, 7-11 Southland) vs. Northwestern State Demons (21-10, 13-5 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northwestern State -9; over/under is 152 BOTTOM LINE: The Northwestern State Demons and New Orleans Privateers square off in the Southland Tournament. The Demons have gone 13-5 against Southland teams, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. Northwestern State has a 4-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Privateers’ record in Southland action is 7-11. New Orleans has a 6-14 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Hampton is averaging 10.1 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Demons. Demarcus Sharp is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

Jordan Johnson is scoring 18.7 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Privateers. Tyson Jackson is averaging 11.6 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 63.2% over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Privateers: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

