Oral Roberts Golden Eagles take on the North Dakota State Bison in Summit League Championship

North Dakota State Bison (16-16, 11-7 Summit League) vs. Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (29-4, 18-0 Summit League) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oral Roberts -10; over/under is 154.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles square off against the North Dakota State Bison in the Summit League Championship.

The Golden Eagles are 18-0 against Summit League opponents and 11-4 in non-conference play. Oral Roberts leads the Summit League with 84.0 points and is shooting 47.9%.

The Bison’s record in Summit League games is 11-7. North Dakota State is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Abmas averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 22.1 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Connor Vanover is shooting 52.7% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

Grant Nelson is averaging 18.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Bison. Boden Skunberg is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 10-0, averaging 82.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 3.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

