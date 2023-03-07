Wisconsin Badgers and Ohio State Buckeyes play in Big Ten Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ohio State Buckeyes (13-18, 5-15 Big Ten) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (17-13, 9-11 Big Ten) Chicago; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Wisconsin Badgers square off against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten Tournament. The Badgers have gone 9-11 against Big Ten teams, with an 8-2 record in non-conference play. Wisconsin ranks fifth in the Big Ten shooting 35.5% from deep, led by Jahcobi Neath shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Buckeyes’ record in Big Ten action is 5-15. Ohio State scores 73.1 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chucky Hepburn is averaging 12.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Badgers. Connor Essegian is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Brice Sensabaugh is scoring 16.5 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Buckeyes. Justice Sueing is averaging 11.4 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the past 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Buckeyes: 2-8, averaging 65.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

