South Carolina takes on Ole Miss in SEC Tournament

Ole Miss Rebels (11-20, 3-15 SEC) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (11-20, 4-14 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The South Carolina Gamecocks and Ole Miss Rebels square off in the SEC Tournament. The Gamecocks’ record in SEC games is 4-14, and their record is 7-6 in non-conference play. South Carolina is 3- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Rebels are 3-15 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss ranks eighth in the SEC with 32.5 rebounds per game led by Myles Burns averaging 6.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 12.7 points and 3.6 assists. Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II is shooting 34.9% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for South Carolina.

Matthew Murrell is averaging 14.9 points for the Rebels. Jaemyn Brakefield is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 64.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Rebels: 2-8, averaging 69.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

