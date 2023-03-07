Arizona State Sun Devils and Oregon State Beavers square off in Pac-12 Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oregon State Beavers (11-20, 5-15 Pac-12) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (20-11, 11-9 Pac-12) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona State Sun Devils play the Oregon State Beavers in the Pac-12 Tournament. The Sun Devils are 11-9 against Pac-12 opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Arizona State is 4-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Beavers’ record in Pac-12 action is 5-15. Oregon State is 7-15 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Cambridge is averaging 13.4 points and 1.7 steals for the Sun Devils. DJ Horne is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

Jordan Pope is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 12.6 points. Glenn Taylor Jr. is averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games for Oregon State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Beavers: 3-7, averaging 58.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article