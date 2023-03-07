Davidson plays in A-10 Tournament against the Saint Bonaventure

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (14-17, 8-10 A-10) vs. Davidson Wildcats (15-15, 8-10 A-10) New York; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Davidson Wildcats and Saint Bonaventure Bonnies square off in the A-10 Tournament. The Wildcats are 8-10 against A-10 opponents and 7-5 in non-conference play. Davidson is eighth in the A-10 scoring 70.6 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Bonnies’ record in A-10 action is 8-10. Saint Bonaventure ranks eighth in the A-10 with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Chad Venning averaging 2.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster Loyer is averaging 16.6 points, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Sam Mennenga is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Daryl Banks III averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Venning is averaging 13.3 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Bonnies: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

