Fairfield Stags and Saint Peter's Peacocks meet in MAAC Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (12-17, 7-13 MAAC) vs. Fairfield Stags (13-17, 9-11 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fairfield -2.5; over/under is 124.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Fairfield Stags play in the MAAC Tournament against the Saint Peter’s Peacocks. The Stags have gone 9-11 against MAAC opponents, with a 4-6 record in non-conference play. Fairfield is sixth in the MAAC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Supreme Cook averaging 3.3.

The Peacocks are 7-13 against MAAC teams. Saint Peter’s is 7-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cook is scoring 13.3 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Stags. TJ Long is averaging 12.0 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 40.9% over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

Isiah Dasher is averaging 13.5 points for the Peacocks. Jaylen Murray is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 3-7, averaging 66.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 61.5 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article