Howard meets South Carolina State in MEAC Tournament

South Carolina State Bulldogs (5-25, 2-12 MEAC) vs. Howard Bison (19-12, 11-3 MEAC)
The Bulldogs’ record in MEAC play is 2-12. South Carolina State is 3-19 against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Dockery averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc. Elijah Hawkins is averaging 13.4 points, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Howard.
Rakeim Gary is averaging 11.9 points for the Bulldogs. Raquan Brown is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.
Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 74.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.
