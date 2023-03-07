Howard meets South Carolina State in MEAC Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Carolina State Bulldogs (5-25, 2-12 MEAC) vs. Howard Bison (19-12, 11-3 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Howard Bison play in the MEAC Tournament against the South Carolina State Bulldogs. The Bison have gone 11-3 against MEAC opponents, with an 8-9 record in non-conference play. Howard is fourth in the MEAC with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by William Settle averaging 5.0.

The Bulldogs’ record in MEAC play is 2-12. South Carolina State is 3-19 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Dockery averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc. Elijah Hawkins is averaging 13.4 points, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Howard.

Rakeim Gary is averaging 11.9 points for the Bulldogs. Raquan Brown is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 74.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

