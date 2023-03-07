New Orleans ousts SE Louisiana in Southland quarterfinal

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Jordan Johnson scored 32 points to propel No. 7 seed New Orleans to an 82-78 victory over third-seeded Southeast Louisiana on Monday night in the quarterfinal round of the Southland Conference Tournament.
The Lions (18-14) were led by Boogie Anderson with 18 points and four assists. Nick Caldwell added 13 points, nine rebounds and five blocks. Brody Rowbury scored 13.
New Orleans led 36-31 at halftime and used 18 second-half points from Johnson to stay in front.
___
