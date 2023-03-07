Utah meets Stanford in Pac-12 Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stanford Cardinal (13-18, 7-13 Pac-12) vs. Utah Utes (17-14, 10-10 Pac-12) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Utes play in the Pac-12 Tournament against the Stanford Cardinal. The Utes have gone 10-10 against Pac-12 opponents, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Utah is fifth in the Pac-12 with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Marco Anthony averaging 2.4.

The Cardinal are 7-13 against Pac-12 teams. Stanford is second in the Pac-12 with 14.6 assists per game led by Ingram Harrison averaging 3.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, while averaging 11.5 points. Branden Carlson is averaging 15.6 points, seven rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games for Utah.

Maxime Raynaud is averaging 8.8 points and six rebounds for the Cardinal. Spencer Jones is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 3-7, averaging 62.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

