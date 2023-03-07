Portland upsets No. 16 Gonzaga in WCC title game

LAS VEGAS — Maisie Burnham scored 19 points, Alex Fowler had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Portland beat two-time defending West Coast Conference Tournament champion Gonzaga 64-60 on Tuesday to claim an NCAA Tournament berth.
Portland, which trailed by 13 points early in the third quarter, scored seven unanswered points in the fourth quarter to extend its lead to 58-50 and held on.
Yvonne Ejim had 21 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out late for Gonzaga (28-4).
No. 21 UNLV 71, SAN DIEGO STATE 68
Essence Booker scored 22 points, Desi-Rae Young added 20 and UNLV held off San Diego State in a Mountain West Conference semifinal.
UNLV (30-2) has won 21 straight and had an 11-point lead early in the fourth quarter before the Aztecs pulled to 60-59 with 1:15 remaining. Booker scored six of the Rebels’ next nine points to push the lead to 69-62 with 22 seconds left.
Sophia Ramos and Abby Prohaska hit back-to-back 3-pointers to get the Aztecs within one before Booker’s two free throws capped the scoring with six seconds remaining. Kiara Jackson blocked Ramos’ 3-point attempt to end it.
Ramos scored 17 points to lead fifth-seeded San Diego State (23-10).
