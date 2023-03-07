Alcorn State Braves take on the Texas Southern Tigers in SWAC Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas Southern Tigers (11-20, 7-11 SWAC) vs. Alcorn State Braves (18-12, 15-3 SWAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Alcorn State Braves and Texas Southern Tigers meet in the SWAC Tournament. The Braves are 15-3 against SWAC opponents and 3-9 in non-conference play. Alcorn State is third in the SWAC with 30.1 points per game in the paint led by Dominic Brewton averaging 6.3.

The Tigers are 7-11 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 4-8 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brewton is shooting 40.5% and averaging 12.0 points for the Braves. Dekedran Thorn is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

Davon Barnes is averaging 13.2 points for the Tigers. PJ Henry is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, averaging 72.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article