West Virginia plays in Big 12 Tournament against the Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-15, 5-13 Big 12) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (18-13, 7-11 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The West Virginia Mountaineers and Texas Tech Red Raiders play in the Big 12 Tournament. The Mountaineers have gone 7-11 against Big 12 opponents, with an 11-2 record in non-conference play. West Virginia ranks third in the Big 12 shooting 35.2% from deep, led by Pat Suemnick shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Red Raiders’ record in Big 12 play is 5-13. Texas Tech is fourth in the Big 12 scoring 33.6 points per game in the paint led by De’Vion Harmon averaging 7.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Mitchell is averaging 11.5 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Erik Stevenson is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Kevin Obanor is averaging 14.4 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Red Raiders. Harmon is averaging 14.5 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Red Raiders: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

