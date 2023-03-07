Richmond Spiders face the UMass Minutemen in A-10 Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UMass Minutemen (15-15, 6-12 A-10) vs. Richmond Spiders (14-17, 7-11 A-10) New York; Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Richmond -2.5; over/under is 142 BOTTOM LINE: The Richmond Spiders and UMass Minutemen square off in the A-10 Tournament. The Spiders are 7-11 against A-10 opponents and 7-6 in non-conference play. Richmond ranks sixth in the A-10 with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Burton averaging 6.3.

The Minutemen are 6-12 against A-10 opponents. UMass ranks second in the A-10 with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Matt Cross averaging 6.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burton is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Spiders. Neal Quinn is averaging 10.1 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Richmond.

Cross is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Minutemen. RJ Luis is averaging 10.6 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Minutemen: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

