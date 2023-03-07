Harrison scores 30 as Grand Canyon wins at WAC Tournament

LAS VEGAS — Rayshon Harrison’s 30 points led Grand Canyon over UT Arlington 82-77 on Tuesday night in the first round of the Western Athletic Conference Tournament.

Harrison added seven rebounds for the Antelopes (21-11). Chance McMillian scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line. Gabe McGlothan shot 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding seven rebounds.