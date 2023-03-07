Syracuse plays in ACC Tournament against the Wake Forest

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-13, 10-10 ACC) vs. Syracuse Orange (17-14, 10-10 ACC) Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Syracuse Orange take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the ACC Tournament. The Orange have gone 10-10 against ACC opponents, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Syracuse ranks eighth in the ACC in rebounding with 31.3 rebounds. Jesse Edwards leads the Orange with 10.3 boards.

The Demon Deacons are 10-10 in ACC play. Wake Forest averages 76.7 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Girard III is averaging 16.7 points for the Orange. Chris Bunch is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

Tyree Appleby is averaging 18.8 points, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Demon Deacons. Damari Monsanto is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

