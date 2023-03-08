Grambling Tigers and Bethune-Cookman Wildcats meet in SWAC Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (12-19, 8-10 SWAC) vs. Grambling Tigers (22-8, 15-3 SWAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grambling -10; over/under is 132.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Grambling Tigers and Bethune-Cookman Wildcats meet in the SWAC Tournament. The Tigers have gone 15-3 against SWAC opponents, with a 7-5 record in non-conference play. Grambling ranks eighth in the SWAC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Carte’Are Gordon averaging 2.1.

The Wildcats are 8-10 in SWAC play. Bethune-Cookman ranks eighth in the SWAC with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Kevin Davis averaging 4.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Christon is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Shawndarius Cowart is averaging 11.4 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Grambling.

Zion Harmon is scoring 13.8 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Wildcats. Marcus Garrett is averaging 13 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 66.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

