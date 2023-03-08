Grambling defeats Bethune-Cookman 87-72 in SWAC quarters

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jourdan Smith had 23 points in Grambling’s 87-72 victory over Bethune-Cookman on Wednesday in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals.
The Wildcats (12-20) were led by Kevin Davis, who posted 21 points and six rebounds. Dhashon Dyson added 20 points for Bethune-Cookman. Zion Harmon also had 12 points and five assists.
Grambling led 47-27 at halftime.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.