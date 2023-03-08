North Carolina plays in ACC Tournament against the Boston College

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Boston College Eagles (16-16, 9-11 ACC) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (19-12, 11-9 ACC) Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina -10.5; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: The North Carolina Tar Heels take on the Boston College Eagles in the ACC Tournament.

The Tar Heels are 11-9 against ACC opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. North Carolina is the ACC leader with 37.0 rebounds per game led by Armando Bacot averaging 10.8.

The Eagles are 9-11 against ACC opponents. Boston College ranks seventh in the ACC scoring 31.1 points per game in the paint led by Quinten Post averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is shooting 38.1% and averaging 16.7 points for the Tar Heels. RJ Davis is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

Mason Madsen averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 5.8 points while shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc. Post is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 39.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 3.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

