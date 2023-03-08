Akron plays in MAC Tournament against the Buffalo

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Buffalo Bulls (15-16, 9-9 MAC) vs. Akron Zips (21-10, 13-5 MAC) Cleveland; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Akron Zips play in the MAC Tournament against the Buffalo Bulls. The Zips are 13-5 against MAC opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Akron ranks fourth in the MAC shooting 35.1% from downtown, led by Evan Wilson shooting 44.4% from 3-point range.

The Bulls are 9-9 against MAC opponents. Buffalo is 6-13 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enrique Freeman is averaging 16.5 points and 11.1 rebounds for the Zips. Xavier Castaneda is averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Akron.

Curtis Jones is averaging 15.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Bulls. LaQuill Hardnett is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

