St. John's beats Butler 76-63 in Big East first round

NEW YORK — Joel Soriano scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead St. John’s over Butler 76-63 on Wednesday in the first round of the Big East Conference Tournament.

AJ Storr was 4 of 7 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free throw line to add 15 points for the Red Storm (18-14). Posh Alexander recorded 13 points and was 5-of-10 shooting, 3 for 7 from distance.