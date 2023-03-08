Sam Houston Bearkats and Cal Baptist Lancers square off in WAC Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cal Baptist Lancers (17-15, 8-10 WAC) vs. Sam Houston Bearkats (24-6, 14-4 WAC) Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Sam Houston Bearkats face the Cal Baptist Lancers in the WAC Tournament. The Bearkats have gone 14-4 against WAC teams, with a 10-2 record in non-conference play. Sam Houston is the top team in the WAC shooting 39.0% from deep, led by Jaden Ray shooting 53.1% from 3-point range.

The Lancers’ record in WAC action is 8-10. Cal Baptist has a 2-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Qua Grant is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Bearkats. Cameron Huefner is averaging 12.0 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

Taran Armstrong is averaging 11.3 points and five assists for the Lancers. Riley Battin is averaging 10.9 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 9-1, averaging 64.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Lancers: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article