Washington State takes on Cal in Pac-12 Tournament

California Golden Bears (3-28, 2-18 Pac-12) vs. Washington State Cougars (16-15, 11-9 Pac-12)
The Golden Bears are 2-18 against Pac-12 teams. Cal has a 0-4 record in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Powell averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. TJ Bamba is averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games for Washington State.
Lars Thiemann is averaging 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Kuany Kuany is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Cal.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.
Golden Bears: 0-10, averaging 54.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.
