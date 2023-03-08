Washington State takes on Cal in Pac-12 Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

California Golden Bears (3-28, 2-18 Pac-12) vs. Washington State Cougars (16-15, 11-9 Pac-12) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington State -14; over/under is 126.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Washington State Cougars and California Golden Bears play in the Pac-12 Tournament. The Cougars have gone 11-9 against Pac-12 opponents, with a 5-6 record in non-conference play. Washington State is ninth in the Pac-12 with 11.6 assists per game led by Justin Powell averaging 2.9.

The Golden Bears are 2-18 against Pac-12 teams. Cal has a 0-4 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Powell averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. TJ Bamba is averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games for Washington State.

Lars Thiemann is averaging 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Kuany Kuany is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Golden Bears: 0-10, averaging 54.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

