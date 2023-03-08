North Carolina Central Eagles play in MEAC Tournament against the Delaware State Hornets

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Delaware State Hornets (6-23, 4-10 MEAC) vs. North Carolina Central Eagles (17-11, 10-4 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina Central -11; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: The North Carolina Central Eagles and Delaware State Hornets play in the MEAC Tournament. The Eagles are 10-4 against MEAC opponents and 7-7 in non-conference play. North Carolina Central ranks third in the MEAC shooting 35.2% from downtown, led by Shakir Dawan shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Hornets are 4-10 in MEAC play. Delaware State is eighth in the MEAC scoring 27.0 points per game in the paint led by Brandon Stone averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Monroe averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc. Justin Wright is shooting 50.8% and averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

O’Koye Parker is shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 8.4 points. Martez Robinson is averaging 16.4 points, eight rebounds and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

