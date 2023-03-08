Seton Hall meets DePaul in Big East Tournament

DePaul Blue Demons (9-22, 3-17 Big East) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (17-14, 10-10 Big East)
The Blue Demons’ record in Big East play is 3-17. DePaul gives up 77.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.4 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Al-Amir Dawes is shooting 39.7% and averaging 12.6 points for the Pirates. Dre Davis is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.
Umoja Gibson is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging 15.8 points, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals. Javan Johnson is shooting 39.8% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for DePaul.
LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.
Blue Demons: 0-10, averaging 69.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.