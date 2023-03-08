South Florida takes on East Carolina in AAC Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

East Carolina Pirates (15-16, 6-12 AAC) vs. South Florida Bulls (14-17, 7-11 AAC) Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 12:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The South Florida Bulls play in the AAC Tournament against the East Carolina Pirates. The Bulls have gone 7-11 against AAC opponents, with a 7-6 record in non-conference play. South Florida is sixth in the AAC shooting 33.7% from deep, led by Trey Moss shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Pirates are 6-12 in AAC play. East Carolina is second in the AAC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Johnson averaging 2.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Harris is averaging 16.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Bulls. Ryan Conwell is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Florida.

RJ Felton averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Ezra Ausar is averaging 12.9 points and 7.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Pirates: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

