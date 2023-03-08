Stevens' shot lifts Colorado State past Fresno State 67-65

LAS VEGAS — John Tonje led Colorado State with 20 points and Isaiah Stevens scored the game-winning jump shot with 2.7 seconds left as the Rams defeated Fresno State 67-65 on Wednesday in the first round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

Tonje also contributed five rebounds for the Rams (15-17). Stevens scored 19 points, going 7 of 16 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line. Patrick Cartier was 4 of 7 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.