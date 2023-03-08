Villanova cruises past Georgetown in Big East tourney

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — Cam Whitmore had 19 points and 10 rebounds in Villanova’s 80-48 win over Georgetown on Wednesday night in the first round of the Big East Conference Tournament. Justin Moore scored 13 points with four 3-pointers for the sixth-seeded Wildcats (17-15), who will take on third-seeded Creighton in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Brandon Slater, Brendan Hausen and Mark Armstrong added 10 points apiece.

Primo Spears finished with 17 points, seven assists and two steals for the 11th-seeded Hoyas (7-25). Jay Heath added eight points and eight rebounds for Georgetown. Brandon Murray also finished with eight points.

Villanova had a double-digit lead with under nine minutes left in the first half and was up 41-20 at the break. The Hoyas didn’t get closer than 18 in the second half.

