CSU Fullerton squares off against Hawaii in Big West Tournament

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (22-10, 13-7 Big West) vs. CSU Fullerton Titans (18-12, 12-6 Big West)
The Rainbow Warriors are 13-7 in Big West play. Hawaii is 3-5 in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Wrightsell is scoring 16.3 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Titans. Max Jones is averaging 15.5 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 58.9% over the past 10 games for CSU Fullerton.
Noel Coleman is averaging 12.2 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Kamaka Hepa is averaging 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Hawaii.
LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 8-2, averaging 67.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.
Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.
