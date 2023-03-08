Baylor Bears face the Iowa State Cyclones in Big 12 Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Iowa State Cyclones (18-12, 9-9 Big 12) vs. Baylor Bears (22-9, 11-7 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 12:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The No. 10 Baylor Bears and Iowa State Cyclones meet in the Big 12 Tournament. The Bears’ record in Big 12 games is 11-7, and their record is 11-2 against non-conference opponents. Baylor ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 14.6 assists per game led by Adam Flagler averaging 4.7.

The Cyclones are 9-9 in Big 12 play. Iowa State averages 68.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyonte George is shooting 38.9% and averaging 16.0 points for the Bears. Flagler is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Gabe Kalscheur is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, while averaging 12.7 points and 1.5 steals. Jaren Holmes is shooting 34.4% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Cyclones: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

