Duquesne plays La Salle in A-10 Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

La Salle Explorers (14-18, 7-11 A-10) vs. Duquesne Dukes (20-11, 10-8 A-10) New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duquesne -7; over/under is 147.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Duquesne Dukes play in the A-10 Tournament against the La Salle Explorers. The Dukes’ record in A-10 play is 10-8, and their record is 10-3 against non-conference opponents. Duquesne ranks eighth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 70.5 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The Explorers’ record in A-10 games is 7-11. La Salle is eighth in the A-10 scoring 69.8 points per game and is shooting 42.3%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Rotroff is averaging 5.2 points for the Dukes. Dae Dae Grant is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

Khalil Brantley is scoring 13.9 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Explorers. Josh Nickelberry is averaging 13.8 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for La Salle.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Explorers: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article