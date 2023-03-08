Colgate takes on Lafayette in Patriot League Championship game

Lafayette Leopards (11-22, 7-11 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (25-8, 17-1 Patriot League)
The Leopards are 7-11 against Patriot League teams. Lafayette is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker Richardson is shooting 45.0% and averaging 13.8 points for the Raiders. Records is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Colgate.
CJ Fulton is averaging 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Leopards. Josh Rivera is averaging 14.2 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Lafayette.
LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 9-1, averaging 80.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.
Leopards: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.
