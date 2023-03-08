Florida International plays Louisiana Tech in C-USA Tournament

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (14-17, 7-13 C-USA) vs. Florida International Panthers (14-17, 8-12 C-USA)
The Bulldogs are 7-13 against C-USA opponents. Louisiana Tech is sixth in C-USA with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kenny Hunter averaging 2.2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dean is averaging 11.6 points, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals for the Panthers. Denver Jones is averaging 20 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Florida International.
Isaiah Crawford is averaging 13.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and two steals for the Bulldogs. Keaston Willis is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.
LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.
Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.