Georgia Bulldogs square off against the LSU Tigers in SEC Tournament

LSU Tigers (13-18, 2-16 SEC) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (16-15, 6-12 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia -1.5; over/under is 141 BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia Bulldogs play in the SEC Tournament against the LSU Tigers. The Bulldogs are 6-12 against SEC opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. Georgia averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 6- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Tigers’ record in SEC games is 2-16. LSU gives up 70.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Roberts is shooting 38.4% and averaging 13.3 points for the Bulldogs. Kario Oquendo is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Adam Miller averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc. K.J. Williams is averaging 17.8 points and eight rebounds over the past 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 65.3 points, 27.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 69.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

